JUST IN: Tinubu Arrives At Venue Of Paris Summit

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, the venue of New Global Financing Pact summit.

Upon his arrival in the company of his Aide-de-Camp, Nurudeen Yusuf, the Nigerian leader was received by the French Minister of Foreign Affairs and Europe, Catherine Colonna.

Having departed Abuja for France on Tuesday, President Tinubu will also use the opportunity of the summit to hold bilateral meetings with various countries including officials of France, US and Switzerland to discuss possible ways of attracting foreign direct investments.

Channels Television reports that the financial summit which is hosted by France seeks to establish a system that will be more responsive, just and inclusive. It also seeks to fight inequalities, finance the climate transition, and biodiversity protection, and move closer to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About 39 heads of state from around the world are expected to be part of the summit. Also expected to be in attendance are several multilateral development banks including the World Bank, Africa Development Bank, European Union, African Union and the United Nations.