Kidnapped Benue Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the release of Reverend Father Anthony Adikwu of Otukpo Catholic Diocese who was kidnapped by gunmen last Friday in the Ohimini Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson for the Command, SP Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the development in a telephone conversation with Channels Television, said the men of the elite squad of Operation Zenda have been on the trail of the kidnappers to secure his release.

Reverend Father Adikwu, the Parish Priest of Saint Margaret’s Parish, was kidnapped on June 16, 2023, at the Parish residence.

Confirming the release, Anene said, “Our team have been after them (kidnappers) for some time. It is the pressure mounted on the kidnappers by our team that made them to eventually release him (the priest).”

The kidnap of the priest was the second in the series of kidnapping in Benue within one week.

Three mourners in the Gwer West Local Government Area of the state were kidnapped after their vehicle was attacked on June 13, 2023. One of them was rescued while two others reportedly escaped from their abductors.