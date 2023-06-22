Nigeria Ready For Business, Tinubu Woos Afreximbank, Investors In Paris

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria is ready for business, urging foreign investors to take advantage of the opportunities and ongoing reforms in the country.

The President told investors on Thursday in Paris, France, that ongoing reforms including the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rate, will be sustained for a more competitive economy that attracts Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“We are ready for business, prepared to welcome investments,’’ he said, while receiving President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim), Prof. Benedict Oramah; and President of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud–Basso, in separate meetings, on the sidelines of the Summit for New Global Financing Pact.

According to a statement by Dele Alake, the President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Tinubu assured the delegation of Afreximbank Executives that the Federal Government will continue to stimulate the economy with policies that support investments in areas of Nigeria’s competitive advantage, particularly agriculture.

“We need reforms for national survival,’’ Tinubu added, noting that it would take boldness and courage to reposition the economy, calling for more collaboration to solidify the economy.

“We must stimulate recovery for the growth and prosperity of our people, which will not be far away. Nigeria is ready for global business and our reform is total.

“Nigeria is blessed with human and material resources,’’ the President told the delegation, who had earlier listed areas of interventions to buoy the economy, like infrastructure, health, energy and agriculture.

The President of AfreximBank commended Tinubu for the steps in removing the fuel subsidy and unification of the exchange rate, assuring the Nigerian leader of the full support of the financial and development institution on the ongoing reforms.