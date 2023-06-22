Obi Condemns Proposed 114% Salary Hike For Politicians, Public Officers

By Soonest Nathaniel
Updated June 22, 2023
Peter Obi at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

 

 

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last presidential election, Peter Obi, has reprimanded politicians including President Bola Tinubu, over the recently proposed 114 per cent salary increase for elected officials and public office holders by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Obi in a series of tweets on Thursday, expressed his disapproval stating categorically that the salary increment is at this moment is a deed in bad taste, considering the current economic hardships faced by Nigerians.

He opined that leaders should be focused on reducing the cost of governance and alleviating the suffering of the citizens.

