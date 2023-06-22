Obi Condemns Proposed 114% Salary Hike For Politicians, Public Officers

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last presidential election, Peter Obi, has reprimanded politicians including President Bola Tinubu, over the recently proposed 114 per cent salary increase for elected officials and public office holders by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Obi in a series of tweets on Thursday, expressed his disapproval stating categorically that the salary increment is at this moment is a deed in bad taste, considering the current economic hardships faced by Nigerians.

He opined that leaders should be focused on reducing the cost of governance and alleviating the suffering of the citizens.

Below is a thread of his tweets.

I learnt with great reservation, the approval of a 114% increase in the salaries of elected politicians, including the President, vice president, governors, lawmakers as well as judicial and public office holders by the Revenue Mobilisation, — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) June 22, 2023

and with over 130 million Nigerians now living in poverty. This is a moment when recent reform measures by the government have increased living costs astronomically. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) June 22, 2023

One would expect the leaders and public officeholders to focus on cutting the cost of governance, alleviating the sufferings of Nigerians. This moment calls for creative ways of pulling the majority out of poverty. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) June 22, 2023

In the immortal words of Shakespeare’s Julius Ceaser, “What touches us ourself shall be last served.” The leaders, therefore, should prioritize what affects the masses and those on the lower strata of society over themselves. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) June 22, 2023