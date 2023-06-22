Tinubu Hasn’t Approved Salary Review For Politicians, Others — Alake

President Bola Tinubu has not approved salary review for elected politicians and judicial officers, his media aide, Dele Alake has said.

In a statement on Thursday, Alake, the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy to the President described as “misinformation”, reports (not by Channels Television) that the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) approved 114% increase in the salary of the President, Vice President, elected Federal and state political office holders and judicial officers.

“We state without any equivocation that President Bola Tinubu has not approved any salary increase, and no such proposal has been brought before him for consideration,” Alake said.

He said though it is within the constitutional remit of the Commission to propose and fix salaries and allowances of political office holders and judicial officers, such cannot come to effect until it has equally been considered and approved by the President.

“However, that this unfounded story gained prominence on social media and in a section of mainstream media, again, brings to the fore the danger fake news poses to the society and our national well-being.

“The misinformation was, obviously, contrived to create ill-will for the new administration, slow down the upward momentum and massive goodwill the Tinubu-led administration is currently enjoying among Nigerians as a result of its fast paced, dynamic and progressive policies,” he said.

Alake further advised members of the public to disregard reports on government activities and policy issues that do not emanate from approved official communication channels.