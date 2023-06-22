PDP, Atiku Present 26th Witness As Tribunal Hears Petition Against Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have called their 26th witness before the Election Petition Tribunal, in its case against the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

The witness, Mr Hitler Nwanna, is a digital forensic analyst who is appearing with a forensic report and a certificate of compliance, all arising from the conduct of the February 25 Presidential Election.

Nwanna told the court that he did not inspect all the BVAS machines, and worked on only 110.

In response, lawyer to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abubakar Mahmood stated that going by the 110 BVAS devices inspected by the witness, only 0.069% of the machines deployed nationwide were inspected.

Mahmood further stated that INEC deployed 3,163 polling devices to 2,822 polling units in the FCT. According to him, the witness inspected just 3.5% of the number of devices deployed.

Abubakar Mahmoud therefore stated that the result of Mr Nwala’s forensic inspection isn’t an accurate representation of the outcome of the election.

To verify the witness’ claims on deleting of results, INEC’s lawyer brought four BVAS devices for the witness to inspect. The witness however declined to this gesture, insisting it’s a move that amounts to tampering with evidence in a matter already before the Court.

The witness had referenced in his report that the forensic inspection of the BVAS machine and IReV report was pursuant to a court order urging INEC to allow inspection.

However, during cross examination, the witness noted that the said Court order wasn’t attached to his witness statement.

Following arguments and listening to all sides in the matter, the court decided that the PDP’s case be adjourned to tomorrow Friday for conclusion.

Expected to come up later today is the hearing of the case put forward by the Labour Party.