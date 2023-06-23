Africa Remains Centrepiece Of Nigeria’s Economic, Foreign Policy – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria will sustain its spotlight on African countries as the fulcrum of its economic and foreign policies.

He spoke on Friday while receiving the President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, after the Summit on New Global Financing Pact in Paris, France.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, quoted Tinubu as stating that trade issues, security and border controls would be mutually implemented.

The President added that bilateral relations with African countries, particularly at the sub-regional level, would be enhanced for shared benefits in areas of security, health, energy, education and diplomacy.

“We are ready to improve relations. Africa has been the centrepiece of Nigeria’s foreign policy,” he said.

“I believe in Africa. We have the necessity to grow the continent. The world’s economy is wobbling, and Africa has been left behind.

“On risk factors, Africa is always placed high, with higher interest rates on borrowing. We are always classified as high-risk. We must work together for systematic recovery and growth.”

See the full statement below: