Appeal Court Didn’t Reinstate Mohammed Dauda As Director-General – NIA

The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has said that Court of Appeal did not reinstate Mohammed Duada as its Director-General.

The Head of Legal Department, NIA, Mr A. Wakili disclosed this in a statement made available to the press in Abuja on Friday, debunking reports online that Dauda was reinstated as the agency’s DG.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to false and misleading reports circulating online regarding Dauda’s reinstatement as D-G of NIA by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

READ ALSO: N240m Fraud: Appeal Court Upholds Conviction, Orders Arrest Of Senator Akpan

“It is important to clarify that Dauda was never a substantive D-G of the agency.

“He only acted in that capacity temporarily, after the tenure of Amb. Ayo Oke, and a brief acting stint by Amb. Arab Yadam, until Amb. Ahmed Abubakar was appointed substantive D-G by former President Muhammadu Buhari,’’ Wakili said.

According to Wakili, the matter decided by the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal related to the dismissal of Dauda as Director of NIA for several infractions and breaches.

“The substance of the present appeal for which judgment has been passed relates only to procedural matters in respect of the dismissal.

“The case in respect of the infractions and breaches is still pending for adjudication.’’

The NIA legal head alleged that Dauda and his cohorts planted “the false and misleading story” to mislead the public.

Wakili added that a true certified copy of the judgment of the Court of Appeal was being awaited, to be studied for informed further action.

See the full statement below: