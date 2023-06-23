N240m Fraud: Appeal Court Upholds Conviction, Orders Arrest Of Senator Akpan

The Calabar Division of the Court of Appeal, on Friday, upheld the conviction of Senator Bassey Albert Akpan on money laundering charges by a Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and ordered his arrest.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) made this known on Friday in a statement by its Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.

It noted that Justice Agatha Okeke, on December 1, 2022, found Akpan guilty of seven counts of money laundering preferred against him by the EFCC and sentenced him to 42 years imprisonment, without an option of fine.

READ ALSO: From Lagos To US Navy: Top-Graduating Nigerian Sailor Joins Strike Fighter Squadron

The then governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) was prosecuted on an allegation of receiving vehicles valued at N240 million as bribe from companies linked to one Olajide Omokore.

The statement said Omokore, a contractor, executed a N3 billion contract for the Government of Akwa Ibom State while Akpan was Commissioner for Finance and Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour Coordinating Committee.

“The offence contravenes Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and is punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act,” it added.

See the full statement below: