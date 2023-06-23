PHOTOS: President Tinubu Holds First Diaspora Engagement With Nigerians In France

President Bola Tinubu on Friday held his first presidential diaspora engagement in Paris, France, meeting with Nigerians living in France.

Tinubu departed from Abuja on Tuesday, later arriving at the Palais Brongniart in Paris for the Summit on New Global Financing Pact.

The President sought to use the opportunity of the summit to hold bilateral meetings with various countries, including officials of France, the US and Switzerland to discuss possible ways of attracting foreign direct investments.

See photos from the meeting below: