PHOTOS: Tinubu Relishes Time In France As He Meets Macron, Other State Heads

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, joined other world leaders at a State Banquet hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France.

It was part of the activities lined up for for the New Global Financing Pact summit.

After the event, the President took to his Facebook page to share how much he relished the moments shared with other world leaders including the chief host and his wife.

“I had a great time with other Heads of State and important dignitaries at the State Banquet hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France, this evening,” President Tinubu said.

Adding, “President Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron were both gracious and warm, making the event a very pleasant experience.”

Below are some photos from the banquet, as shared on the president’s official Facebook page.

UPDATED: Tribunal Admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil Certificates Against Tinubu