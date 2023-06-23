Yahaya Set To Hand Over To Lagbaja As Army Chief

The immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, is set to hand over to Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja as the new army chief.

Channels Television reports that the ceremony for the new Chief of Army Staff is taking place at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In attendance are senior military officers, and heads of various departments within the army.

General Lagbaja is the 23rd Chief of Army Staff.

He was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy on September 12, 1987, as a member of the 39th Regular Course.

Lagbaja was commissioned as 2Lt on September 19, 1992, into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps

Before his elevation as COAS, Lagbaja was the chief of operation (Army) and served as General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Kaduna and 82 Division, Nigerian Army Enugu

He also hitherto had held command positions in several military operations, including Operation Harmony IV in the Bakassi Peninsula, the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo and OperationZaki.