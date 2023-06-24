Fubara Pledges To Work With Traditional Rulers To Deliver Good Governance

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, says one of the ways his administration plans to deliver effective service to the people is to partner with traditional institutions.

According to Fubara, recognising the roles of the traditional rulers will help his administration solve the needs of the people, especially at the grassroots.

The governor spoke at a reception to mark the 71st birthday and first chieftaincy anniversary of the Paramount Ruler, Emohua Kingdom of Rivers State, Sergeant Awuse, who also chairs the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The event was also attended by his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who together with the incumbent governor was honoured with a chieftaincy installation.

The Emohua Kingdom in Emohua Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State came alive as guests from far and near joined in the celebration of the monarch.

Amuse was appointed the Chancellor of the Ladoke Akintola University of Science and Technology, Oyo State and Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.

A delegation of the traditional rulers in the state led by the immediate past Chairman of the Council and King of Opobo, Dandeson Douglas-Jaja, chaired the occasion.

The event also saw the induction of Wike into the Ohña Emohua, an apex traditional institution of the kingdom, as well as the installation of Fubara as a chief.

Wike applauded Awuse as a worthy king and a political torchbearer of the Ikwerre ethnic group.

In his address, Fubara sought the collaboration of the traditional rulers through Awuse to deliver effective service to the people are the grassroots.