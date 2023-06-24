One Killed, Three Abducted As Gunmen Invade Kwara Community

Gunmen have abducted three persons and killed a chief in the Iwo community of Isin Local Government Area (LGA), Kwara State, after storming the town.

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked a filling station in the Sabaja area of the town around 9 pm on Friday and abducted the manager and a security guard at the station as well as a cleric of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC).

The attack was said to be marked by indiscriminate gunshots as residents ran helter-skelter for dear life. A high chief of Sabaja, identified as Chief Raphael Adewuyi, was reportedly killed by a stray bullet in his room.

The Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) in Isin LGA, Tunde Fadipe, on Saturday, confirmed that a chief of the town was killed by a stray bullet during the incident.

“Three people including the manager of the Petrol station, the security guard and a pastor of a church were abducted during the incident, while a chief was hit by a stray bullet in his house during the operation,” he said.

Fadipe stated that the council, in conjunction with the police and other security forces, had mobilised the security to go after the gunmen and rescue the three people abducted.

The spokesperson for the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, further confirming the incident, said three people were abducted by the kidnappers at the petrol station in the Iwo community on Friday night.

Okasanmi said, “Three people were abducted at Iwo on Friday while one man was hit by a stray bullet in his house.

“We have sent our men and the vigilante members to go after the abductors and rescue the three people, but we are yet to record success. I’m sure that the three people are going to be rescued.”

The police spokesman added that he was not sure whether the kidnappers had made contact with the families of the abductees.

In May, three people were reportedly abducted, while one person identified as Mr Adeyemi, a native of Pamo in the council was shot dead on Ijara/Isanlu Isin Road in Isin LGA.

One of the kidnapped victims was identified as Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, the immediate younger brother of Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, Chairman Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.