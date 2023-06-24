President Tinubu Leaves France For Private Visit To London

President Bola Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday from Paris, France, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser Special Duties, Communications & Strategy to the President, Dele Alake, in a statement on Saturday.

He said President Bola Tinubu on Friday concluded his official trip to Paris, France, during which he had “an outstanding participation in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.”

The President will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival, according to Alake.

He added that, “Aside his participation at the event where he represented Nigeria well, President Tinubu also held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

“The summit afforded the President the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space, economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, and the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change.