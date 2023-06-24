Rivers Community Seeks Rehabilitation Of Abandoned Seaport

The people of the Abonnema community in the Akuku-Toru Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State have called on the Federal Government to rebuild their seaport shut down after the Civil War.

The Abonnema indigenes said this would help boost economic activity in the Kalabari region.

The appeal came amid the commemoration of 55 years since Nigerian troops intervened amid their evacuation from their ancestral home by then-Biafran soldiers.

Celebrated annually on June 21, the event, tagged ‘Go To Niger’ Day, symbolises freedom to the people of Abonnema town in Rivers West Senatorial District.

The annual event typically begins with a football tournament, a thanksgiving, and the laying of wreaths to remember the fallen heroes.

The Paramount Ruler, Disreal Gbobo Bob-Manuel, Ekineye Gbobo II, Owukori IX, who spoke with Channels Television on the significance of the Go to Niger Day, appealed to all to ensure Nigeria stays united.

Other prominent indigenes, including the Chairman, Abonnema LGA, Rowland Charles Sekibo, and Victor Tulutu Briggs, called on the Federal Government to reactivate their seaport and redevelop the once-booming business hub.

Abonnema, a riverine community, was one of the areas where British colonialists did their trading because of its closeness to the sea.