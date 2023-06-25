Court Grants Ex-Parte Motion, Halts Demolition By Kano State Government

A Federal High Court in Kano, presided over by Justice Simon Akpah Amobeda, has granted an ex-parte motion that temporarily halts the demolition of structures and property in the state.

The motion was filed by a Kano citizen, Saminu Muhammad, through his lawyer, and seeks to protect specific buildings along BUK Road from being demolished by the Kano State Government.

READ ALSO: Army Reshuffles Top Brass, Appoints New PSOs, GOCs, Others

Justice Amobeda’s order specifically restrains the Kano State Government and its agents from proceeding with the demolition of properties situated on No. 41 and 43 Salanta, along BUK Road, Kano.

The respondents in the suit include the Attorney-General of Kano State, the Solicitor General of Kano State, the Governor of Kano State, the Kano State Government, and various land and security authorities.

During the court proceedings, the applicant’s counsel, Prof. Nasiru Aliyu, SAN, moved the motion, prompting the judge to order an accelerated hearing of the case. The matter has been adjourned to July 10, 2023, for further proceedings.

Quoting from the court’s order, Justice Amobeda stated, “That Order of this Court is hereby made in the interim, restraining the Respondents by themselves, agents, servant or proxies whatsoever called from encroaching, trespassing, entering, invading, demolishing or revoking the Applicant’s titles or doing any other act in respect of the Applicant’s property.”

He further emphasised the validity and importance of serving all relevant parties with the court order and subsequent processes.

This court ruling comes as a relief to the affected property owners, who had faced the threat of demolition. It serves as a temporary safeguard for their properties until the court fully determines the case.

The upcoming hearing on July 10 will provide an opportunity for both parties to present their arguments and evidence before the court reaches a final decision.

As the case progresses, concerned stakeholders will closely follow the proceedings to ascertain the implications for property rights and the actions of the Kano State government.