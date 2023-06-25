Kaduna Govt Seals Bank, Company, Others Over N419.3m Tax Liabilities

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has sealed some branches of Access Bank, the Regional Office of Transmission Company of Nigeria and six other companies over tax liabilities amounting to N419.3 million.

According to the agency’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Zakari Muhammad, the affected bank and companies were closed based on a court order after they failed to settle their outstanding tax returns of N419.3 million.

READ ALSO: One Killed, Three Abducted As Gunmen Invade Kwara Community

He identified the companies as Access Bank – N249.9 million; Transmission Company of Nigeria’s Regional Office – N56.3 million; Transmission Company of Nigeria’s sub-regional office – N67.7 million; and Sky Express Airways – N5.4 million.

Others are Azman Air Services – N15.2 million; China Zhonghao Nigeria – N8.6 million; Indomie Noodle, Kaduna – N9.3 million; and Premier Feed Mills – N7 million.

Muhammad stated that KADIRS was empowered by law to seal the premises of organisations that fail to remit taxes due to the state, citing Section 104, sub-section 3 and 4 of the Personal Income Tax (Amendment) Act, 2011 and Section 37, sub-section 3 and 4 of Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2020, as the legal instruments.