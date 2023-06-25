Lagos Opens Shelter For Survivors Of Domestic Violence

The Lagos State government through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, (DSVA) on Sunday opened the “Eko Haven,” a shelter for Survivors of domestic violence. This is part of the state government’s commitment to ensuring holistic support is provided for survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

At the opening, DSVA Executive Secretary, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, revealed that the shelter located in the Ikorodu axis of Lagos, was a 30-bed space capacity to provide immediate shelter services to high-risk survivors of domestic violence.

READ ALSO: Lagos Deputy Governor Hamzat Denies Renouncing Nigerian Citizenship

She said opening the shelter was the State government’s prompt response to the burgeoning demand to ensure the preservation of life, safety, stability, empowerment and subsequently the reintegration of survivors back into society.

“The establishment of Eko Haven is in keeping with the DSVA’s statutory mandate of establishing shelters across all Divisions of the State. With this intervention, it is our hope that survivors in abusive relationships would find the courage to break the culture of silence, speak up and speak out with the assurance that help is just a call away,” Vivour- Adeniyi said.

“Asides from providing accommodation, health, psychosocial support as well as livelihood support would also be integrated and made available for survivors through Eko Haven.

“Our compassionate staff would offer comprehensive support to help survivors address their trauma through empowerment activities, personal and legal advocacy and in-house psychosocial support. The shelter is hosted at a confidential location with on-site security precautions and a gated entry.”

She assured that any victim or survivor of domestic violence should realise that they are not alone and there is help accessible. “Please reach out to us on 08000 333 333 or at our office located at Nobel House, Plot A, Otunba Jobi Fele Way, Central Business District. Alausa.”