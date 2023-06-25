We Are Optimistic of Improved Security, Says Acting IGP

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has reassured all citizens of Nigeria that the general security of lives and property in Nigeria will be improved in all ramifications.

The IGP reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, under his watch, to attain its primacy in the internal security architecture of Nigeria.

In furtherance of his vision and painstaking drives to achieve his goals, the Acting Inspector-General of Police will be meeting with Commanders of the seventy-nine (79) Police Mobile Force Squadrons on Monday 26th June, 2023 at the Force Headquarters, Abuja to upskill them on new operational strategies for improved training, deployments and enhanced tactical engagements for better public safety and general security for all and sundry.

The Ag. Inspector-General of Police assured that the present leadership of the force has outlined an array of policing approaches that will be of immense importance to general public safety in Nigeria.

Yes! To Community Policing

Upon assumption of office, the newly appointed IGP, vowed to make community policing work.

Egbetokun warned police officers that he won’t tolerate abuse of office, corruption and misconduct, saying commensurate stiff punishment await erring officers.

The new police boss also said he will, in the coming days and months, unveil his strategies and tactics to secure the country and protect Nigerians from all forms of security challenges including banditry and gunmen attacks.

IGP Egbetokun said the salaries of constables recruited sometimes ago are already being looked into and the salaries, arrears and allowances will be paid by month end.

According to him, every law-abiding citizen will be brought on board in the fight against crime under his watch. The new police chief stressed that human intelligence garnered from communities would be used alongside technical gathering of information to curb crimes.