I Have Nothing Against Obaseki, Says Ex-Edo Lawmaker

A lawmaker in the 8th and 9th National Assembly for Edo South Senatorial District, Matthew Urhoghide, says he has nothing against Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Urhoghide, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Monday, said, “I have nothing against the Edo State governor (Godwin Obaseki), and I will not have anything against him.”

The senator said despite leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he is on good terms with the governor and still has respect for his office as governor and their mutual ties.

“Obaseki is very close to me, we went to school together, we fought for the PDP and built the platform together, and I went out of my way to get my brother,

“Even if I feel offended, I will have gone to him. I don’t believe he offended me, but what happened in the party was the irreconcilable difference that existed at the party,” he maintained.

He noted that his decision to leave the PDP was an exercise of his constitutional right.

“I left because some of the things that happened in PDP were things which were becoming unbearable, unwanted, and unnecessary.

“The party was in a very difficult position, and I chose not to be named among them,” he said.

Urhoghide also lamented that some of the party’s struggle is due to its inability to learn from the past.