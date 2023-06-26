Kaduna Police Inspector Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Colleague 

A Police Inspector in Kaduna State has been arrested for attempting to kill his colleague at Kafanchan in the Jemaa Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement by the spokesman for the Command, DSP Muhammed Jalige, the incident occurred on June 16, 2023 at the Police Mobile Force Base of Squadron 62 Kafanchan, when Inspector Moses Paul attempted to kill his duty partner, one Inspector Simnawa Paul, using a rope to strangle his neck.

The victim, according to the police spokesman, was rescued by two other police officers whose attention were drawn by his cries.

Jalige disclosed that preliminary inquiries revealed the primary motive was an attempt to cart away Inspector Simnawa Paul’s rifle while the remote cause of action would be ascertained at the end of full scale investigation.

He said, if found culpable, Paul will face both disciplinary and legal proceedings.