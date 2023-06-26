PHOTOS: Ribadu Wears Mentors’ Flowing Robe, Shoes On First Day As NSA

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, on Monday, donned a flowing robe and shoes given to him by his late mentors as he assumed office in Abuja.

The pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) explained that his dressing on Day 1 as NSA is to “underscore the weight of the moment”.

As I assume office today, I reminisce on the burden we carry in the pursuit of public service. To underscore the weight of the moment I decided to wear priceless gifts from those who’ve shaped my life: pic.twitter.com/tS2eqlPjLf — Nuhu Ribadu (@NuhuRibadu) June 26, 2023 Advertisement

The retired Assistant Inspector General of Police tweeted, “As I assume office today, I reminisce on the burden we carry in the pursuit of public service. To underscore the weight of the moment I decided to wear priceless gifts from those who’ve shaped my life:

“A babbar riga (flowing robe) and shoes from the late Dr. Mahmud Tukur and a cap gifted me by late IGP Ibrahim Coomassie; two extraordinary patriots and mentors.

“Over time, we realize that we are shaped by our upbringing and experiences and by those icons we idolize.

“However, what sets us apart is not only the lessons we learnt but our ability to practise what we’ve learned. I am grateful for the heroes I have chosen and for the rare privilege to serve this great nation again.”

Following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu on June 19, 2023, Ribadu, EFCC chairman from 2003 to 2007 took over from Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd) as NSA.

See more photos: