Agada Appointed As NASS Deputy Clerk

Dr. Rawlings Emmanuel Agada has been appointed as the acting Deputy Clerk (Administration) of the National Assembly.

This was contained in a letter dated June 20 signed by the Executive Chairman of the National Assembly Commission, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, which was obtained by Channels Television on Tuesday.

Until his new appointment, Dr. Agada was the Director of Information in the National Assembly.

“I write to inform you that the Commission at its 577th meeting held on Monday 19th June, 2023, approved your appointment as Acting Deputy Clerk (Administration) House of Representatives in the National Assembly with effect from 19/06/2023. This is in exercise of its powers as provided for in Section 6(b) of the National Assembly Service Act 2014,” the letter read.

“The appointment is in recognition of your hard work and administrative competence. It is therefore expected that you will continue to uphold the confidence reposed in you.”

The NASC also elevated Dr. Victor Aboluwade (Director Senate Management), to the position of Secretary, Special Duties.