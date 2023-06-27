Akpabio Felicitates Nigerians At Sallah, Seeks Support For Tinubu’s Govt

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday felicitated Nigerians on the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, seeking support for the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement, Akpabio urged Muslims to imbibe the spirit of the season. He said the “essence of the season which underscores our submission to the will of the Almighty God and the importance of sacrifice in our daily life should not be lost on us.”

The Senate President stated that since Tinubu’s inauguration as President on May 29, he has taken some bold steps that have been seen as being in the right direction.

Noting that the actions may be inconveniencing, he saluted the resilience of Nigerians in spite of the current challenges.

“I salute the resilience and patriotism of Nigerians in the face of the current challenges facing our nation. We should all see it as part of the process of nation-building.

“Even though the measures bring with them some inconveniences, I earnestly appeal to fellow Nigerians to look at the larger picture of the expected outcomes, be patient with the new government and give it their full support to take Nigeria out of the woods,” Akpabio added.

