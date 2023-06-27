Lagos Govt Begins Collection Of FG’s Annual Vehicle Ownership Fee

The Lagos State Government has approved the collection of N1,000 vehicle ownership verification fee introduced by the Federal Government.

The Permanent Secretary of the state’s Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, made this known at a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday.

The policy is expected to become effective in the state starting July 2023.

The implementation of the new initiative is aimed to streamline and enhance the process of vehicle ownership verification which is the annual Proof of Ownership Certificate (POC), Toriola said.

The initiative is in accordance with the National Road Traffic Regulation 2012 as amended, No. 101, Vol. 99; Section 73 (1), he added.

“To this end, the Federal Government has introduced the issuance of annual Proof of Ownership Certificate for all registered vehicles. This certificate will serve as official documentation of a vehicle’s legal owners upon successful completion of the necessary requirements and procedures.

“The POC will contain vital information including the vehicle’s registration details, such as, license number plate, model, year of manufacture in addition to owner’s name and address,” the official explained.

The decision, among other things, is aimed at tracking the real time status and the integrity of all vehicles registered on the National Vehicle and Identification Scheme (NVIS) database.

“We believe that the POC will help track the real time status and guarantee the integrity of all vehicles registered on the National Vehicle and Identification Scheme (NVIS) database and it is based on the safety and security it guaranteed that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved for its commencement in Lagos State, hence this briefing to enlighten the public,” Toriola said.