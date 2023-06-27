PHOTOS: Tinubu Returns To Nigeria For Sallah

President Bola Tinubu returned to the country on Tuesday after a five-day trip to Europe.

On June 22, he departed Abuja for France where he participated in the New Global Financial Pact summit hosted by his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. The President later proceeded to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit at the end of the two-day summit.

Days after, the Nigerian leader arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Tinubu was welcomed by a crowd at the Lagos airport.

See photos below: