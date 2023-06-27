Sallah: We Must Face Future With Renewed Hope, Vigour – Tinubu Tells Nigerians

As Nigerians join their counterparts from across the world to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir, President Bola Tinubu has asked the citizens to face their future with renewed hope and vigour.

The President made the call in a statement on Tuesday.

“As we embrace the present challenges, we must face the future with vigour and Renewed Hope with the confidence that our tomorrow shall be better and brighter,” he said.

Eid-el-Kabir is a festival of sacrifice and total obedience to Allah as exemplified in the exceptional action of Prophet Ibrahim.

In his Sallah message, Tinubu said there is no greater sense of duty ever recorded in history outside the ennobling example of Prophet Ibrahim in offering his only son Ismail as a sacrifice to Allah.

He said, “The best way by which we can demonstrate this example is in how we conduct ourselves in relation to our fellow citizens and in our duties to our beloved country.

“We must imbibe and manifest those values inherent in Prophet Ibrahim’s life, namely; complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love and compassion.”

