Anti Oil Theft: Troops Raid Militants’ Camp, Capture Armoury

Troops of 5 Battalion operating under 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in a raid at the Azuzuama Community in Ijaw South Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, captured an armoury located in a Camp from where suspected unrepentant militants and illegal oil bunkerers carry out their nefarious activities.

According to a statement by army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyeama Nwachukwu, the raid was carried out on Sunday, June 25.

General Onyeama disclosed that during the operation, the highly motivated troops subdued the suspected militants with superior firepower, compelling them to abandon their camp in disarray.

The well-conducted raid operation led to the recovery of 5 AK 47 Rifles, 2 Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs, 4 Rocket Grenade Bomb Chargers, seven 7.62mm Special ammunition, 14 AK 47 Rifle Magazines and one pumping machine.

Other items recovered include two 16-inch anchored verve, one mallet hammer, one pipe range spinner and one axe. The illicit camp has been destroyed by the troops.

The Nigerian Army expressed appreciation to members of the public and urged all to continue to provide timely and credible information in support of the ongoing effort by the Nigerian Army to ensure that oil theft in the South-South region comes to zero level.

