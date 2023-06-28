Defence Chief Musa, COAS Lagbaja Hail Troops At Sallah, Vow To Tackle Insecurity

As Nigerians join their counterparts across the world to mark the Eid-el-Kabir festivities, top military chiefs have felicitated Muslim faithful and troops at the frontlines.

The top brass comprising the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa; and the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja hailed troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, appreciating their sacrifice, commitment, doggedness and determination towards dislodging existential threats to the unity, security, stability and peace of the country.

“The symbolic values and virtues of unflinching faith and total sacrifice which the Eid-el-Kabir festival exemplifies also hold true for the supreme sacrifices which our defiant and courageous soldiers continue to make in the face of challenges to the peace, unity and sovereignty of the nation.

“The security and stability of our nation is the sacred and collective responsibility of all Nigerians,” Musa said in a statement on Wednesday by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Ismaila Gusau.

Musa also assured officers and men of the Armed Forces of his unflinching support as they continue to discharge their constitutional duties across the nation.

On his part, the Army Chief commended troops for their “commitment and sacrifice towards combating emerging security challenges in theatres of operations across the country.”

Lagbaja in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachuku, lauded the troops deployed for ongoing operations within and outside the shores of the country for their sacrifice.

“In the course of my career, I witnessed in different capacities, your efforts and sacrifices,” the Army Chief was quoted as saying.

“I have no doubt about the zeal and commitment of our troops in ensuring the success of the NA in combating the complex, multifaceted, and unpredictable security threats bedevilling our country, alongside our sister services, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.”

He urged the troops to remain resolute, undaunted, disciplined and patriotic in combating the adversaries of the country.

According to Lagbaja, Sallah represents the virtues of sacrifice and submission to the will of the Almighty God, as emulated by Prophet Muhammed.

The season, he stated, “brings to remembrance the supreme sacrifice officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army make on a daily basis to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation is preserved at all times.”

He also urged the troops to leverage the spirituality of the occasion to pray for the Nigerian Army, as it strives to combat security challenges in all theatres of operations across the country.