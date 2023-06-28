PHOTOS: Muslims Observe Eid-El-Kabir Prayers In Abuja

The Muslim faithful have joined hundreds of millions more across the globe in celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

The annual festival, also referred to as Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca by countless devotees from around the world.

It is usually celebrated with prayers offered on the Eid ground, followed by the slaughter of goats, sheep and cattle in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.

