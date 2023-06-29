Buhari Didn’t Tell Tinubu Not To Probe Ex-Appointees, Says Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu, a spokesperson for the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, said his principal did not ask his successor, President Bola Tinubu not to investigate ministers and aides who served in the last administration.

Shehu disclosed this on his Twitter handle, with the caption, ‘What Buhari Didn’t Say To President Tinubu.’

Accompanying the tweet with a photo of both leaders, Shehu said contrary to a report (not by Channels Television) that Tinubu assured Buhari that he and his close aides would be spared from any investigation pertaining to corruption, the former President was in London to rest.

According to the former presidential aide, there was nobody in the room when Tinubu met with Buhari in London on Monday.

“As much as possible, the former president wishes to remain outside the spotlight so as not to distract the new administration.

“He chose to go home in Daura hoping to find the type of quiet he wished for himself but realising that this was not the case, visitors trooping in morning, day and night, he moved out to a more distant place.

“It remains his wish that he be allowed to have his needed rest, and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work on the realisation of the promises they made.”