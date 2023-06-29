FULL LIST: FG To Stop Funding Professional Bodies, Councils

The Federal Government says it will discontinue budgetary allocations to professional bodies and councils, effective December 31, 2026.

In a memo to one of the affected councils dated June 26, 2023, the Budget Office of the Federation said the move was in line with the decision of the Presidential Committee On Salaries (PCS).

The memo in circulation was signed by the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze and confirmed to Channels Television by a top source in the Budget Office.

“I wish to inform you that, the Presidential Committee on Salaries, (PCS) at its 13th meeting approved the discontinuation of budgetary allocation to Professional Bodies/Councils effective 31st December, 2026,” the memo partly read.

“The purpose of this letter therefore is to inform you that, in compliance with PCS’s directive, this Office will no longer make budgetary provisions to your Institution with effect from the above stated date and, you will be regarded as a self-funded organisation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, you will be required, effective 31st December, 2026 to be fully responsible for your personnel, overhead and capital expenditures.”

See the full list of the professional bodies and councils affected:

*Nigerian Press Council

*Advertising Regulatory Council Of Nigeria (ARCON)

*Veterinary Council Of Nigeria

*Nigerian Institute Of Soil Science (NISS) Hqtrs

*Agricultural Research Council Of Nigeria

*Financial Reporting Council Of Nigeria

*Council For The Regulation Of Freight Forwarding In Nigeria

*Council Of Nigerian Mining Engineers And Geosciences

*Survey Council Of Nigeria

*Council For The Regulation Of Engineering In Nigeria (COREN)

*Legal Aid Council – To Remain On Full Treasury Funding

*Teachers Registration Council Of Nigeria

*Computer Registration Council Of Nigeria

*Librarians Registration Council Of Nigeria

*Radiographers Registration Board

*Health Records Registration Board

*Optometrist And Dispensing Opticians Boar

*Institute Of Public Analysts Of Nigeria

*Institute Of Forensics Science Laboratory Oshodi

*Institute Of Chartered Chemist Of Nigeria

*Nursing And Midwifery Council

*Pharmacist Council Of Nigeria Council

*Medical And Dental Council Of Nigeria

*Medical Lab. Science Council Of Nigeria, Yaba

*Community Health Practitioners Registration Board

*Medical Rehabilitation Therapy Board

*Dental Technologist Registration Board

*Environmental Health Registration Council Of Nigeria

*Mass Literacy Council – “Discontinue Budget Funding. To Revert To A Department In The Federal Ministry Of Education Repeal Establishment Act.

*National Council On Climate Change – Discontinue Budget Funding. Relocate To Federal Ministry Of Environment. To Exit Budget Funding After 31st December, 2024

*National Council Of Arts And Culture – Discontinue Budget Funding W.E.F 2025. Federal Ministry Of Information And Culture To Rationalize The Multiplicity Of Agencies Under The Ministry

*Nigerian Council Of Food Science And Technology – “Discontinue Budget Funding After 31st December, 2026.”

*Environmental Health Officer’s Tutors-Ibadan – “It Is A School, To Remain On Treasury Funding.

*Council Of Legal Education – To Remain On Full Treasury Funding