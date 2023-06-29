Nigeria’s Weight Not What Any Ordinary Human Can Carry – Gbajabiamila

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, says the weight of Nigeria cannot be carried by an ordinary human being except with the help of God.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives said this on Wednesday after observing the Eid al-Adha prayer in Lagos.

“The weight of Nigeria is not the weight any normal or ordinary human being can carry except with the help of Almighty Allah.

“It is evident therefore that Almighty Allah is with our president. He is carrying the weight for him,” Gbajabiamila said.

The CoS admitted that it is a “difficult time for Nigeria” but expressed optimism that the country would overcome the current situation. He asked Nigerians to always pray for Tinubu.

“This is a difficult time for Nigeria but we will turn that corner. What the president needs from you today and tomorrow is your prayer, that is all, it is the most important thing,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said that there is no way Tinubu would have won the election if not for the blessing of God.

“It is clear to Mr President and it is clear to those of us who fear God that he will not be where he is today if not for the benevolence of the Almighty Allah.

“We all witnessed the election and saw what happened. No human being except with the blessing of God could have won that election.”