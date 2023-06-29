Police Arrest 503 Suspected Bandits, Kidnappers In Kaduna

The Police in Kaduna State have arrested five hundred and three (503) suspects for various offences ranging from banditry, armed cattle rustling,culpable homicide, vandalization of rail tracks and other related crimes.

Among the suspects include one Ismail Mohammed of Maijere Village Saminaka in Lere local government area of the state who kidnapped and later killed his brother, Kabiru Mohammed after collecting N120,000 as ransom from the family.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarter , the spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Muhammed Jalige told reporters that the suspects were arrested between May to June 2023.

READ ALSO: Defence Chief Musa, COAS Lagbaja Hail Troops At Sallah, Vow To Tackle Insecurity

He explains that four AK47 rifles, three revolver pistols, two pump action guns, two thousand eight hundred (2,800) railway slippers, and nine stolen vehicles of different brands were recovered from the suspects.

Other recovered items include Two Tricycles, Two Hundred and nine Rounds of AK47 Live Ammunition, One Hundred and Twenty Nine Rustled cattle and Eight Sheep,

The police spokesman also said that the noticeable peace and tranquility currently enjoyed in Kaduna State is a pointer to the fact that the command is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to protect the lives and properties of the people of the state.

He assured residents that the Kaduna Police Command is determined to ensure that criminal elements are denied the space to carry out their nefarious activities across the state.