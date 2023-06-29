Police Arrest Three Suspected Killers Of Naval Officer In Ondo

The police authorities in Ondo have arrested three persons in connection with the killing of a naval officer in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspects at the Command headquarters in Akure, the Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said that the suspects were arrested while trying to flee the community after allegedly attacking and killing the Naval officer, named Sub-Lieutenant Akingbohun Samuel Ayomide.

One of the suspects – 20-year-old Sambo Ayomide – who confessed to the crime, explained that the late Ayomide was beaten and hit with a rod after a minor disagreement on the road.

He regretted his action, saying the killing was unintentional.

The deceased was rushed to the General Hospital in the town after the attack where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

The police Spokesperson disclosed that the suspects were apprehended by joint efforts of other security personnel.

Odunlami-Omisanya added that the suspects would be charged to Court for prosecution on Monday, July 3 2023.