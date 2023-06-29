President Tinubu Arrives In Ogun On A State Visit With Ribadu, Others

President Bola Tinubu has landed at the Dipo Dina stadium in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, on a visit to the South-West state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun was on the ground to receive President Tinubu, who arrived on a Nigeria Air Force helicopter.

The President is in Ogun State for a visit to the Awujale of Ijebu Land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

He was accompanied by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; and his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

President Tinubu also inspected a guard of honour mounted for him by the military at the stadium after which he left for the private residence of the Awujale.

Tinubu observed the Sallah celebration in Lagos on Wednesday following his arrival from London, United Kingdom on Tuesday evening.

He was in Paris, France, alongside world leaders like French President, Emmanuel Macron for the New Global Financial Pact summit held at the Palais Brongniart.

After the two-day summit, the President proceeded to London, United Kingdom, for a “short private visit”, his spokesman, Dele Alake, said in a statement last Saturday, hinting that his principal will be back in Nigeria for the Eid-el-Kabir festivities.