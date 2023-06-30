Apple Tops $3trn In Market Value As US Stocks Rally

Apple jumped 1.4 percent to overtake $3 trillion in market value. The tech giant also briefly reached the benchmark in January 2022

By Channels Television
Updated June 30, 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 5, 2023. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) 

 

Wall Street stocks advanced early Friday following the latest moderation in US consumer inflation as Apple powered above $3 trillion in market valuation.

The personal consumption expenditure index measure of inflation, which is closely watched by the US Federal Reserve, eased to 3.8 percent year-on-year in May, a significant drop from 4.3 percent a month earlier.

The data comes on the heels of other upbeat economic reports this week on first-quarter growth and consumer confidence, adding to hopes the US economy can avoid a recession.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6 percent at 34,330.70.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.0 percent to 4,440.59, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.4 percent to 13,779.30.

Apple jumped 1.4 percent to overtake $3 trillion in market value. The tech giant also briefly reached the benchmark in January 2022, but it has never finished a trading session above that level.

Nike fell 2.1 percent after it reported lower earnings than expected due to elevated freight and logistics costs and the drag from discounted merchandise.

AFP

