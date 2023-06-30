Shettima Visits Sultan, Seeks Northern Support For Tinubu Govt’s Security Efforts

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Thursday asked the northern leaders to support the efforts of the Bola Tinubu administration in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges.

Shettima made the call in Sokoto when he paid Sallah homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saád Abubakar III in his palace.

“I urge our political leaders to unite to confront the common challenges of insecurity, poverty and underdevelopment in the region,” Shettima was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Olusola Abiola.

“President Tinubu is aware of the challenges facing our people – the insecurity that has pervaded the northwest region and he is taking far-reaching measures to address the situation.”

While conveying President Tinubu’s felicitations, the Vice President emphasised the importance of peace and unity, noting that “there can never be peace without development, there can never be development without peace.”

He said the current administration acknowledges the role of the traditional institution, adding that it remains committed to giving it the necessary support to contribute to the nation’s progress.

The Vice President also tasked Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto on providing purposeful leadership while admonishing him to maintain cordial relationships with leaders across the State.

Speaking earlier at a brief reception for the Vice President at the Government House, Sokoto expressed gratitude for the visit, describing the gesture by the Vice President as a show of “deep love for Sokoto State and its people.”

For his part, the Sultan of Sokoto thanked Shettima for the Sallah homage and sought divine wisdom and strength for him to discharge tasks assigned to him as the nation’s number two citizen.

He commended the Federal Government for “bold steps” taken so far to address the challenges confronting the nation, noting that “it is better to take certain decisions now, no matter the hardship, emphasising that the gains of the future are more important.”

The religious leader pledged the support of the Sultanate for the Federal Government’s policies and programmes, assuring that “we support you 100 percent all of the time and we give you our word on this. We will do whatever it takes to maintain peace and stability in our country Nigeria.”

Dignitaries in attendance at the Sallah homage included Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Idris Gobir; and the Senator representing Sokoto North senatorial District, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko.

Others were the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia; the APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Abubakar Kyari; and Speaker of Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.Tukur Bodinga, among others.