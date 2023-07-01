Demolition Exercise Is To Reclaim Govt Properties, Kano Gov Justifies Action

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has justified the demolition exercise embarked upon by his administration since his assumption of office on May 29.

Affirming his administration’s commitment to the exercise during Sallah homage by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and members of the emirate council, Governor Yusuf noted that the demolition exercise is done to recover public properties.

A statement issued by his spokesperson, Hisham Habib, said that Governor Yusuf emphasized the importance of reclaiming public properties that were illegally acquired by individuals and cronies of the previous administration.

He stated, “Your Highness, it is important for the emirate council to note that we embarked on the demolition exercise to reclaim public properties that were illegally acquired, and we will ensure that all such properties are restored for the benefit of the good people of Kano.”

READ ALSO: Adeleke Plans Palliatives To Cushion Effects Of Subsidy Removal

The Governor expressed gratitude to the Emir and the emirate council for their visit, highlighting that it was the first of its kind since he assumed office.

He took the opportunity to outline several achievements of his administration in the past 31 days.

These accomplishments included the payment of NECO fees amounting to 1.5 billion naira for 55,000 secondary school students, the restoration of street lights, and a reduction in cases of phone theft in the Kano metropolis.

The Governor also mentioned the resumption of the screening process for awarding foreign scholarships to Kano indigenes with first-class degrees, ensuring the prompt payment of salaries and pensions, and the successful evacuation of thousands of tons of refuse in the metropolis.

In response, the Emir expressed his intent to celebrate Eid Kabir with the Governor and assured him of his willingness to provide advice for the state’s development.

He also urged the government and affluent individuals to extend assistance to the less privileged, particularly in light of the recent fuel subsidy removal.