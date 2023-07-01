Guinea-Bissau President Visited To Pay Solidarity, Lauded Tinubu On Policies – Presidency

Guinea Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embaló paid his solidarity during Saturday’s visit to President Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence, said the Special Adviser to the President, Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

“He came to pay his solidarity and bond with a brother African Head of State, in the first instance, and in particular as a brother Head of State in West Africa,” Alake revealed.

The presidential adviser also noted that the visit allowed Embaló, who is the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, to reinforce the fraternal relations between the two countries.

Alake addressed State House Correspondents moments after the two leaders met in the privacy of Tinubu’s residence, according to a statement by the State House Director on Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

READ ALSO: Guinea-Bissau President Visits Tinubu In Lagos

He told reporters that while the visit was of a private nature, President Embaló took the opportunity to express his solidarity and willingness to cooperate with Nigeria under the leadership of President Tinubu.

“President Embaló commended the laudable policy initiatives of President Tinubu in the last one month and added that everyone in the international community has been commending the giant strides of the Nigerian leader,” Alake said.

See the full statement below: