Market Demolitions: Sanwo-Olu Meets With Uzodimma, Sets Up Working Committee

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the setting up of a joint working committee to resolve issues surrounding the recent demolition of properties in some markets in the state, especially the Alaba International Market.

He made this known while speaking to the press after a meeting with Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ben Kalu and some Igbo market leaders in Lagos on Friday.

Some individuals and groups have raised concerns following the recent demolitions in Alaba International Market, Lagos, with some accusing the state government of targeting people from a section of the country.

However, Sanwo-Olu said that some of the misconceptions surrounding the actions of the government have been cleared in the meeting, adding that the committee will go round to verify things and put out information to correct “negative media reviews”.

“We just finished a meeting between myself and the Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma and the Deputy Speaker Honourable Kalu and other market leaders of our various Igbo markets in Lagos, some community leaders and also some state government officials.

“The meeting had gone on successfully, we discussed issues around common interest, especially issues bordering on the recent demolition around Alaba Market where there has been a lot of wrong information and communication has gone out.

“Our conversation here this afternoon has cleared the air; we have seen that indeed there is a need for us to further collaborate. Where wrongs has been expressed we have corrected all of the issues and the views and we have jointly set up a small working committee that will go round, verify and see things for ourselves and be able to put all of the negative information and media review out correctly,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Lagos Governor appealed to the people to go about their normal business without any fear as the government will always continue to listen to them and give everybody opportunity to do well and run their businesses.

Also speaking, Governor Uzodimma thanked Sanwo-Olu for listening to the concerns they raised with him and his proactive action in setting up a committee to immediately look at the issues.

“Like His Excellency the Governor has said, myself, the Deputy Speaker and other leaders of the Igbo business community in Lagos, having raised some concerns over some policies that had to do with environmental cleanliness and construction of essential and critical infrastructure to enable businesses to boom and how those policies have been implemented which raised some complaints from our brothers and sisters living in Lagos, we came on a delegation to speak to the governor and bring those concerns to his notice.

“He indeed listened and proactively and immediately set up a technical committee that will look into the way those issues are being handled and ensure that nothing is seen as a deliberate policy to hurt any interest.

“And he has guaranteed our brothers and sisters in Lagos of his protection and they should go back to their businesses as there is no fear of any molestation and no policy will be targeted against them or against their business interest and I am so happy and grateful that the governor gave such quick response to our concerns,” Uzodimma said.