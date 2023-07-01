Police Rescue Kidnap Victim In Rivers State

The Rivers State Police Command said it has rescued a kidnap victim at Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

This Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Polycarp, revealed this during a press briefing at the State Police Headquarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Speaking to pressmen, the Commissioner revealed that operatives of the Command alongside members of the Emohua Vigilante Security tracked down a kidnap victim to a forest off the Choba Bridge along the East-West Road where she was rescued even as the kidnappers fled through the river.

“Operatives of Rumunji Division on Wednesday 28 of June, 2023 at about 17:45hrs acting on a tip-off by patrol teams in the company of Emohua community Vigilante Security moved to the forest by Choba Bridge along East-West Road, rescued one kidnap victim name withheld of Salvation Ministry Road Rumuomosi, Choba, Port Harcourt.

“The rescued victim stated that the kidnapping occurred on the 26th of June at about 19:50hrs along Salvation Ministry Road while returning with a black-coloured Lexus 330 Jeep which is yet to be recovered. While we go in pursuit of the recovery of the vehicle, the victim has been reunited with his family. Efforts are ongoing to track and arrest the hoodlums,” the police chief stated.

The CP said the Command under his leadership is determined to fight crime to a standstill and that his doors are open to anyone who has credible information for the Command.

Recall that just last week the remains of a former government official who had been kidnapped and buried in a forest was exhumed and interred at a mortuary.