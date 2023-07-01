Yobe Residents Commend Troops On Security, Economic Boost

Yobe State residents have commended the troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadink Kai for restoring relative peace in the North-East, especially along the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road.

Several passengers were either killed or kidnapped along the route, according to the locals.

The residents, who disclosed this on Saturday at a luncheon with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, and troops in Damaturu, said the return of peace in the area was boosting the economic activities of the state.

The 133 km Damaturu-Maiduguri Road is a major road linking Yobe and Borno State and used to be an epicentre of Boko Haram activities with many commuters either killed or kidnapped on the road. The route is now considered safe for motorists.

To show his appreciation and boost the morale of the troops, the newly appointed army chief, represented by the Commander of Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Mayirenso Saraso, hosted the troops for lunch.

He urged the troops not to relent in their efforts to restore peace in the state.