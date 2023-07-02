Anambra UTME ‘High Scorer’ Manipulated Result, To Be Prosecuted – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), says it is going to prosecute Ejikeme Mmesoma, a 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate from Anambra State for “manipulating” her result in this year’s examination.

“Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma had actually scored 249 and not 362 she claimed,” the Board said in a statement on Sunday signed by its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin. “She had manipulated her UTME result to deceive the public to fraudulently obtain scholarship and other recognitions.”

JAMB also said the original result of Mmesoma would be withdrawn, stating that many candidates are parading fake results having “used some funny software packages”.

Already, the candidate was said to have been awarded a N3m scholarship by the founder of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma.

JAMB commended “Chukwuma and encouraged other Nigerians, who desire to invest in the future of genuine youngsters, never to be discouraged but to always ensure that they get the authentic results from the Board as done by the Anambra State Ministry of Education, otherwise they will be celebrating criminality as this is just another new fraudulent method in town”.

“It is to be noted that Miss Mmesoma had sent a message to the Board’s platform to request her UTME result after which she manually inflated her scores and pasted same on the 2022 UTME result sheet.

“Unknown to her, the Board had changed the design of the 2023 UTME result sheet. Her original result remains 249 as nothing can change that. With this her ignoble act, Miss Mmesoma would be prosecuted and her original result withdrawn.”