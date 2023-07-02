Enforce Freedom Of Religious Practice, Kukah Tells FG

Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah, has called on Federal Government to enforce the provision for the freedom of religion and worship as enshrined in the nation’s constitution and other laws of land.

According to Bishop Kukah, this can be done by providing adherents of different faiths in the country with places of worship in the various Federal Government establishments across the nation.

READ ALSO: SERAP Writes Tinubu, Seeks Spending Details Of N400bn Fuel Subsidy Savings

The Bishop who spoke to journalists shortly after the inaugural Mass at the catholic chaplaincy of the 119 Composite Group of the Nigeria Air force Sokoto, emphasized the importance of these places of worships that enable personnel to freely practice their religion.

He said most federal government universities, medical centres and other federal government establishments have no provisions for places of worship for Christians especially in many parts of Northern Nigeria, which is in breach of the constitutional provision.