Gunmen Kill RCCG Pastor In Ogun, Kidnap Seven Worshippers

Gunmen have killed a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), in Abule-Ori, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The gunmen also abducted seven worshippers after invading the church on Saturday.

READ ALSO: SERAP Writes Tinubu, Seeks Spending Details Of N400bn Fuel Subsidy Savings

This was confirmed on Sunday by the commander of the Ogun State So-Safe corps, Soji Ganzallo in Abeokuta.

He however said that his officers have rescued the seven church members and killed one of the kidnappers during an encounter after the abduction

“The special operation team of the Corps, Owode-Egba Zonal Command, under ACC Jimoh Rasaki Omoniyi, received a distress call that some of the members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Desires of Nations Parish, under Ogun Province 22, Abule-Ori in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area were attacked during a vigil, while seven members of the church were kidnapped and the pastor killed,” Ganzallo was quoted in a statement as saying.

According to him, officers of the corps were charged to go after the suspects to rescue the victims unhurt, stating that “the officers swung into action immediately.”

Ganzallo further disclosed that the efforts of the corps yielded a positive result as “the seven victims were rescued unhurt while one of the kidnappers was killed and many of the suspects sustained serious injury during a fire exchange.”

He added that the joint team of the police and the So-Safe Corps have launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspected kidnappers.