My BP Would Have Risen If I Lost My Senatorial Bid – Oshiomhole

The senator representing Edo North senatorial district, Adams Oshiomhole, has said his blood pressure would have increased if he wasn’t elected to the National Assembly.

Medically, a normal blood pressure level is less than 120/80 mmHG, while 180/120 is considered a hypertensive crisis and requires immediate medical attention.

Oshiomhole, who spoke at an event organised in his honour at his hometown in Iyamoh, in the Etsako West Local Government Area, said if he lost the senatorial election, he would have been mocked by his opponent, thus pushing his blood pressure to 240 by 360.

“If you had voted against me, my blood pressure will now be 360/240, that is if I’m still alive,” Oshiomhole said.

“Because the jubilations by the opponent would have been such that they will come and lock my small door and break my small bones, but you (supporters) said no.”

He stated that many former governors failed in their bid to secure senate seats, adding that it would have been a shame if he also lost.

The former Edo governor thanked his supporters for voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election, assuring them that they will enjoy the dividend of democracy.

He pledged his commitment to represent Edo North well in the National Assembly, adding that he has an obligation to ensure that the state benefited more from the President Bola Tinubu administration.

According to the lawmaker, Tinubu will transform Nigeria as he did to Lagos State as governor between 1999 and 2007.

Oshiomhole, who is former governor of Edo and APC ex-chairman, was elected senator in the February 25 polls.

He secured 107,110 votes to defeat Francis Alimikhena of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 55,344 votes.