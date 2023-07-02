Selena Gomez To Rema: You’ve Changed My Life Forever

American singer, Selena Gomez, has expressed her love for Nigerian music star, Rema, saying he has changed her life forever.

Rema featured Gomez last year on the remix of his smashing hit song, Calm Down. Their collaboration on the record has been topping charts worldwide till date.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, Gomez thanked Rema for choosing her to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world.

The singer also shared two pictures of herself and Rema and captioned the post with these words, “This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever. @heisrema.”

Responding to the post, the 23-year-old Rema took to Gomez’s comment section as he expressed his love for her, saying, “Love you too Queen.”

Multiple award-winning singer, songwriter and rapper Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema was born on May 1 2000.

The act rose to stardom after realising the single, Dumebi, in 2019. He signed a record deal with a subsidiary of Mavin Records. He is best known internationally for his 2022 hit single “Calm Down”, featuring Selena Gomez. The single peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and led the U.S. afro beats songs for a record-setting 41 weeks.