PHOTOS: Residents Shut Trademore Estate, Protest Planned Demolition

Residents of Trademore Estate in Abuja on Monday shut its gates in protest against the planned demolition of structures in the estate by officials of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

This comes days after the estate was declared a disaster zone, in light of flash floods which submerged houses and vehicles in the estate about a week ago, a recurring situation at the peak of the rainy season annually.

Residents of Trademore estate in Lugbe, Abuja protest planned demolition of the estate by officials of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA)#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/0RIdIzzUmN — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 3, 2023

Channels Television reports that a shower of rain which started around 9 am on June 23 resulted in a flash flood and traffic jam as residents were trapped in their houses.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said more than 116 houses were submerged at the estate following a heavy downpour.

Although no life was lost, the Chairman of the residents association, Mr Adewale Adenaike, said the association was worried that the flash floods had become an annual occurrence within the estate.

The permanent secretary of the FCTA, Olusade Adesola, declared the Trademore area a disaster zone that “needs immediate action to remedy further damages and loss of lives and properties”.

See photos from the protest below: